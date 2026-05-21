Lions Sign All-Pro Jack Campbell to Four-Year Extension

The Detroit Lions have signed All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell to a four-year extension, reinforcing their defensive core after a standout season.

Jack Campbell, the Detroit Lions' standout linebacker, has signed a new four-year contract extension with the team, according to announcements from both the Lions and multiple sports outlets. The move ensures that one of the league's top defensive talents will remain in Detroit through the prime of his career.

All-Pro Anchor Stays in Detroit

ESPN reported that Campbell, who earned All-Pro honors in 2025, agreed to the extension after a breakout season that solidified his status as one of the NFL’s elite linebackers. ProFootballRumors.com confirmed the terms, highlighting the significance of the signing for Detroit’s defensive strategy.

Campbell recorded over 140 tackles in the 2025 season, ranking among the league leaders.

He was recognized as a core piece of the Lions’ defensive turnaround, helping the team to a top-10 finish in total defense.

Campbell’s performance earned him both All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

Extension Details and Team Impact

While the Lions have not officially disclosed the financial terms, Spotrac lists Campbell's new deal as a four-year contract, further stabilizing Detroit’s linebacker corps. Data from the NFLPA Salary Cap Report indicates that the Lions have maintained cap flexibility, allowing them to secure key players without compromising future roster moves.

Why Campbell Matters for the Lions

After being drafted in the first round in 2023, Campbell quickly established himself as a leader on and off the field. His sideline-to-sideline range, run-stopping ability, and knack for big plays have made him a fan favorite and a reliable asset for Detroit’s coaching staff.

Both ESPN and ProFootballRumors.com note that Campbell’s extension signals the Lions’ commitment to continuity and defensive excellence. As the team looks to build on their recent postseason success, keeping foundational pieces like Campbell is seen as pivotal for sustained competitiveness in the NFC North.

Looking Ahead

The Lions have built a promising young core, and Campbell’s new contract is a clear sign of the franchise’s long-term vision. With his extension, Detroit fans can expect Campbell to remain at the heart of the defense for years to come, anchoring a unit that aims to contend for championships.