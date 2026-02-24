The Detroit Lions are slated to play an international game in Munich in 2026, marking their return to the NFL's expanding global stage.

The Detroit Lions are set to make their return to international play in 2026, with the NFL confirming the franchise will compete in a regular-season game in Munich, Germany. The announcement, covered by ESPN, NFL.com, and the official Lions website, places Detroit at the center of the NFL’s ongoing efforts to grow its footprint overseas.

Detroit’s First International Appearance Since 2015

This upcoming international game marks the Lions' first trip outside the United States in over a decade. According to historical data, Detroit last played abroad in 2015 when they faced the Kansas City Chiefs at Wembley Stadium in London. The Lions have appeared internationally on two prior occasions, both in London, and are now set to play in continental Europe for the first time in franchise history.

Previous international games: 2014 and 2015 (both in London)

2014 and 2015 (both in London) 2026 game location: Munich, Germany

NFL’s Expanding Global Strategy

The Lions’ Munich game is part of the league’s broader International Series, which has brought regular-season football to London, Mexico City, and most recently Germany. The NFL began staging regular-season games overseas in 2007 and has steadily increased its international schedule, with Germany joining as a host country in 2022. Attendance figures and fan engagement numbers have steadily climbed, with the league reporting record crowds in European venues each year.

Munich hosted its first NFL regular-season game in 2022

Germany is now a central hub for the league’s European ambitions

International Series games regularly draw over 60,000 fans

Implications for the Lions and the NFL

Bringing the Detroit Lions to Munich represents both a logistical challenge and a marketing opportunity. The NFL’s international initiatives are designed to increase the sport’s visibility and to grow the fanbase in key international markets. Munich, known for its passionate sports culture, offers a dynamic backdrop for the Lions’ global showcase.

For Detroit, this will mean adjusting to travel, time zone changes, and a neutral-site environment. However, the Lions also gain the opportunity to connect with a burgeoning European fanbase and showcase their brand to a worldwide audience. The team’s participation is expected to drive merchandise sales and media attention well beyond the city of Detroit.

What’s Next?

The NFL has yet to announce the Lions’ opponent or the exact date for the Munich matchup. Schedules for the International Series are typically finalized closer to the season, with ticket demand often exceeding supply for games in Germany. Additional details, including broadcast information and fan events, will be released as the 2026 season approaches.

As the league continues to expand its international reach, the Lions’ return to the global stage underscores the NFL’s commitment to making American football a truly international sport. Fans in Detroit and Germany alike will be watching closely as the team prepares for a landmark moment in its history.