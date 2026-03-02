The Detroit Lions have traded veteran running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, signaling a major shift in both teams’ backfields for the upcoming NFL season.

David Montgomery, one of the NFL’s most reliable running backs, is on the move after the Detroit Lions agreed to trade him to the Houston Texans. The deal, reported by ESPN, NBC Sports, and Yahoo Sports on March 2, 2026, marks a significant change for both teams as they look to build on recent success and address roster needs.

Montgomery’s Track Record with the Lions

Montgomery, 28, has been a consistent presence in NFL backfields since entering the league, first with the Chicago Bears and then as a key part of the Lions’ offense. In the 2023 season, Montgomery rushed for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping Detroit reach the playoffs and establish one of the league’s most balanced attacks. Over his career, he has accumulated nearly 5,000 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns, illustrating his durability and value as both a runner and receiver.

2023: 1,015 rushing yards, 13 rushing TDs

Career: 4,905 rushing yards, 39 rushing TDs, 1,500+ receiving yards

What the Trade Means for the Lions

The decision to move on from Montgomery likely reflects Detroit’s confidence in its young running back room, especially after a successful season. While details of the trade compensation have not been disclosed by any of the sources, the move could free up salary cap space and allow the Lions to further invest in other areas, including defense or the offensive line.

ESPN and NBC Sports both highlighted that Detroit’s offense will now lean even more heavily on emerging talents, potentially including Jahmyr Gibbs, who impressed during his rookie campaign. The Lions finished the 2023 season with a 12-5 record and a postseason appearance, setting high expectations for their revamped attack in 2026.

Texans Add Experience to Backfield

For the Texans, acquiring Montgomery brings proven production to a team aiming to build on a promising 2023 season. Houston, who posted a 10-7 record last season, has been searching for a reliable, every-down back to complement their young offensive core. Montgomery’s versatility and pass-blocking skills are expected to provide stability and leadership for a developing offense.

Texans 2023 record: 10-7, playoff berth

Offensive ranking: Middle of the pack in rushing yards and points per game

Yahoo Sports noted that Montgomery’s arrival gives Houston a veteran presence that can help mentor younger players and elevate the running game’s consistency. The move signals the Texans’ intent to compete immediately in a competitive AFC landscape.

League Reaction and Next Steps

While all three outlets – ESPN, NBC Sports, and Yahoo Sports – agreed on the trade’s completion, none reported the specific draft picks or player compensation exchanged. Both teams are expected to announce further details as the NFL’s new league year approaches. Analysts from NBC Sports suggested the move is part of a broader trend of teams adjusting backfield personnel to maximize cap space and roster flexibility.

Montgomery’s track record of durability and versatility will be closely watched as he joins a new system in Houston. His game-by-game performance shows a player capable of explosive games, with multiple 100-yard rushing efforts in recent seasons.

Looking Ahead

Both teams now face fresh questions and opportunities. The Lions must maintain their offensive momentum with a younger backfield, while the Texans hope Montgomery’s arrival will spark an improved ground game and playoff push. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as training camps approach and the 2026 NFL season comes into focus.