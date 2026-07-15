Lisa Cook signals Fed ready to act if inflation stalls

Lisa Cook said she is ready to act if inflation fails to cool, even as the Fed’s preferred price gauge still ran 3.7% above target through June.

Lisa Cook warned that the Federal Reserve was ready to move again if inflation failed to ease, telling a Washington audience, “If we do not see signs of disinflation soon, I am prepared to act.” She delivered the remarks on July 15 at the Exchequer Club in Washington, D.C., in a speech on the economic outlook. The warning landed less than two weeks before the Fed’s next scheduled policy meeting, set for July 28-29.

The central bank is still working with inflation readings that remain too hot for comfort. The Fed’s preferred price index rose 3.7 percent in the 12 months through June 2026, which is 1.7 percentage points above the Fed’s 2 percent target. At the same time, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers fell 0.4 percent in June, the largest one-month decline since April 2020, but still stood 3.5 percent above its level a year earlier.

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That mix helps explain why Cook’s message was so pointed. The Federal Reserve’s dual mandate is maximum employment and stable prices, and officials are still weighing the danger of easing too soon against the risk of keeping borrowing costs elevated for too long. In practical terms, if incoming inflation reports do not keep softening, the Fed can keep rates higher for longer or, if price pressures strengthen again, leave open the possibility of another tightening move. For households, that means mortgage rates, credit-card balances and auto loans could stay expensive. For businesses, financing costs would continue to shape hiring, inventory and expansion plans. For stocks, a more hawkish Fed typically means higher Treasury yields and more pressure on rate-sensitive valuations.

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Cook also said she was “fully committed” to the Fed’s inflation target and that high inflation worries her more at this point. The Fed said in its July 10 monetary policy report to Congress that inflation had “stepped up further this spring” and remained elevated relative to its objective. The central bank has eight regularly scheduled Federal Open Market Committee meetings each year, and July 28-29 now looks like the next major checkpoint for policymakers and markets alike. To shift the debate toward easier policy, the next round of inflation data would need to show that June’s softer CPI was the start of a sustained slowdown, not a brief pause in price pressures.