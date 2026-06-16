Lithuania's Social Democrats back Sinkevicius as new prime minister

Lithuania’s Social Democrats chose Mindaugas Sinkevicius to replace Inga Ruginiene, resetting a coalition already shaken by the removal of Nemunas Dawn.

Lithuania’s Social Democrats moved to install Mindaugas Sinkevicius as prime minister, a shift that will test whether Vilnius keeps the same hard line on defense, Ukraine and Russia. The handover followed a coalition purge that removed the populist Nemunas Dawn party and reopened talks on a new majority.

Sinkevicius, 41, is both mayor of Jonava and a former economy minister. He was elected chair of the Social Democratic Party on May 1, 2026, with a mandate running to 2029, and the party said he was ready to take full responsibility for shaping the next government. That makes the change look less like a routine personnel swap than a reset of the governing camp after months of strain.

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The politics behind the move are still unsettled. On June 6, the Social Democrats voted to expel Nemunas Dawn from the coalition after controversy over its leader, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, who was sentenced for antisemitism. The party then opened talks with Democrats “For Lithuania,” while discussions also involved the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union. A prospective three-party arrangement would control 75 seats in the 141-member Seimas, enough for a working majority but still tight for a government facing hard votes on security and spending.

Lithuania’s constitution gives the president the power to appoint and dismiss the prime minister with Seimas approval, so Sinkevicius still needs the full parliamentary and presidential process before taking office. That matters because the last cabinet change, on August 26, 2025, saw lawmakers back Inga Ruginiene by 78 votes to 35, with 14 abstentions. Any new confirmation would therefore serve as a fresh read on how much discipline the Social Democrats can impose on a coalition that has already been reshuffled once.

The stakes extend well beyond Lithuania’s borders. The country sits on NATO’s eastern flank and borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave and Belarus, placing every cabinet change under a security lens. Vilnius has repeatedly framed defense, support for Ukraine and regional security cooperation as core priorities, and a new prime minister can influence how firmly Lithuania sustains that line. The previous government under Gintautas Paluckas fell after a corruption probe, and Democrats “For Lithuania” had already left government after Paluckas resigned, leaving Sinkevicius to inherit a coalition whose central test is continuity under pressure.