Lo Celso free kick gives Argentina early lead against Jordan

Lo Celso’s left-footed free kick split Jordan’s wall and gave Argentina the first goal in Dallas, a set-piece built on timing and rehearsed movement.

Giovani Lo Celso turned a prepared free kick into Argentina’s opening goal, curling a left-footed strike through a gap in Jordan’s wall and into the right corner of the net at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The finish came in the Group J match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and gave the reigning world champions the first breakthrough in a game that rewarded precision over improvisation.

The move was designed as much on the training ground as in the moment itself. Lo Celso stepped up after a foul on him, while his teammates shifted to create space in the wall before he struck the ball cleanly past the Jordan goalkeeper. The goal stood as Argentina’s first from a free kick in the match, and it arrived at a stage of the tournament where small margins carried outsized weight.

For Argentina, the strike fit into a broader pattern under Lionel Scaloni: a side that has kept adding routes to goal, with set pieces becoming a reliable part of its attacking range. Lo Celso, who had already been part of the team’s title-winning core, also marked his first goal of the tournament with the effort, adding another decisive moment to a player whose delivery has long been valuable in high-pressure matches.

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The context mattered as much as the finish. Argentina entered the game already qualified for the next round, while Jordan was playing its closing group match in Dallas. That made the opening goal especially significant for the flow of the contest, giving Argentina control before the game could settle into the kind of tense, low-margin rhythm that often defines tournament football.

Lo Celso’s strike also echoed Argentina’s recent success in the United States. The national team won the Copa América 2024 by beating Colombia 1-0 in Miami, claiming the trophy for a 16th time. Lo Celso supplied the assist for that decisive goal, another reminder that Argentina’s biggest moments have often come from players who can deliver under pressure when the structure is already in place.

Дмитрий Садовников via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

In Dallas, the free kick showed the value of repetition, movement and timing. Argentina did not need a long build-up to punish a brief lapse in the wall, and Lo Celso made that opening count with one precise left-footed shot.