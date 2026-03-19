Linebacker Logan Wilson, who played for the Bengals and Cowboys, retires at 29 after a productive six-year NFL career marked by consistent defensive play.

Logan Wilson, a standout linebacker who spent time with both the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys, has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 29. Sources including ESPN, Pro Football Rumors, and the official Dallas Cowboys website confirmed Wilson's decision, which brings to a close a career defined by steady defensive contributions and leadership on and off the field.

Wilson’s Career and Impact

Wilson entered the league as a third-round draft pick by the Bengals in 2020 and quickly made his mark as a starting linebacker. Over his six NFL seasons, he established a reputation for his tackling ability, football IQ, and knack for creating turnovers. According to Pro-Football-Reference, Wilson appeared in 93 regular season games, starting 76 of them, and tallied 569 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 11 interceptions during his career.

Spent four seasons with the Bengals (2020–2023)

Joined the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 and 2025 seasons

Recorded a career-high 123 tackles in 2022

Notched at least 2 interceptions in three separate seasons

Wilson’s tenacity and consistency earned praise from coaches and teammates, and he became a fixture in the Bengals’ defensive unit that made a deep playoff run during his tenure. His ability to diagnose plays and make stops behind the line of scrimmage was recognized league-wide.

Time in Cincinnati and Dallas

Drafted out of Wyoming, Wilson joined a Bengals team rebuilding on defense. He quickly became an every-down linebacker, helping Cincinnati reach the playoffs and establishing himself as a leader. His 2022 season, with 123 total tackles and 4 interceptions, was especially notable and solidified his reputation as one of the AFC’s reliable defenders.

After four seasons in Cincinnati, Wilson signed with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 campaign. In Dallas, he continued to provide veteran leadership and a steady defensive presence, playing in all 34 games over two seasons and contributing to a Cowboys unit that ranked among the league’s top defenses. The Dallas Cowboys official website noted that Wilson’s professionalism and work ethic made him a respected figure in the locker room during his time in Texas.

Retirement at 29: A Common Trend?

Wilson’s decision to retire at age 29 is in line with a growing trend of NFL linebackers stepping away before age 30, often citing the physical demands of the position and a desire to preserve long-term health. While neither Wilson nor the teams released a formal statement about his reasons, the timing is consistent with similar retirements across the league in recent years.

Both ESPN and Pro Football Rumors highlighted that Wilson leaves the game with a reputation for reliability and toughness, having missed just three games due to injury over his entire career. His steady production—averaging over 90 tackles per season—made him a valuable asset for both the Bengals and Cowboys.

Legacy and Post-Football Plans

While Wilson has not yet announced his future plans, his impact on the teams he played for is clear. The Bengals benefited from his playmaking ability and leadership during their postseason runs, while the Cowboys relied on his experience as they retooled their defense. Both organizations extended their appreciation for his contributions in official communications following his retirement announcement.

As teams adjust to life without Wilson’s presence, his career stands as a model of what late-round picks can achieve through hard work and resilience. Fans and analysts alike will remember his consistency, football intelligence, and ability to rise to the occasion in big moments.

Looking Ahead

Logan Wilson’s retirement at 29 underscores the evolving landscape for NFL linebackers and the importance of player health and well-being. As he transitions to life after football, Wilson leaves behind a legacy of professionalism and performance—a testament to his work over six impactful NFL seasons.