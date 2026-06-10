Logitech unveils Mobi Fold, a compact mouse that folds in half

Logitech's Mobi Fold folds in half, powers on when opened and off when closed, and costs $79.99 as it targets workers in transit.

Logitech has pushed its mouse line into fold-flat territory with the Mobi Fold, a $79.99 travel accessory that hinges shut for transit and opens to power on. The company is aiming at workers who split time between airport lounges, cafes and hotel lobbies, where a trackpad can feel cramped, awkward and inefficient.

The Mobi Fold is Logitech’s first foldable mouse, built around an internal hinge that pivots about 130 degrees. Logitech says the mouse can connect to up to three devices over Bluetooth and works across Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, iPadOS and Linux. It comes in graphite, off-white, lilac and sand, with some colors limited to select markets, and the UK store lists it at £69.99.

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Logitech is pitching the design as a response to an on-the-go productivity gap, not just as a novelty. The company says 72% of professionals own a mouse, but only 26% use one while working in public places, a pattern that helps explain why the Mobi Fold is being framed as a travel-first tool. The mouse includes Adaptive Touch Scroll for line-by-line and hyperfast navigation, two customizable buttons, quiet clicks and an ambidextrous shape, all meant to make it feel like a full desktop pointer in a bag-friendly package.

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The ergonomics case is central to the launch. Logitech says the Mobi Fold delivers 22% less muscle strain than using a laptop trackpad, based on a Logitech ErgoLab 2025 study with 30 participants. At the same time, the folding mechanism introduces the same questions that follow any portable hardware built to bend and snap shut: how long it lasts, how comfortably it feels in daily use and whether the battery claims hold up when the novelty wears off. Logitech says the hinge is rated for 15 years of daily use, while battery life reaches up to 30 days on a full charge or up to 22 hours after just one minute of charging.

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For business buyers, Logitech also plans a Mobi Fold for Business version with a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver. The launch fits a broader 2026 push into desktop and hybrid-work peripherals, following the Signature Comfort Plus lineup and arriving alongside the Spotlight 2 presenter. In a market where travel-ready gear has to earn its keep, the Mobi Fold’s real test will be whether folding in half solves enough friction to matter.