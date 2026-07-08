London City Lionesses sign Alexia Putellas in landmark WSL move

London City Lionesses landed Alexia Putellas on a free transfer from Barcelona, a seismic move that underlines Michele Kang’s bid to build a women’s football power.

London City Lionesses signed Alexia Putellas on a free transfer from Barcelona, landing the two-time Ballon d’Or winner in one of the boldest moves the Barclays Women’s Super League has seen. The 32-year-old Spain midfielder joined on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, after weeks in which she weighed multiple offers before choosing London City.

Putellas arrives with a Barcelona record that turns the transfer into more than a headline. She spent 14 seasons at the club, made more than 500 appearances and scored 232 goals, a tally Barcelona called a club record. Her trophy haul reached 38, including four UEFA Women’s Champions League titles and 10 league titles, and her final appearance came on 27 May 2026, the day Barcelona announced she would leave at the end of the season.

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The timing matters as much as the name. Putellas captained Barcelona to Women’s Champions League success in May 2026, then left after a summer of change at the club. For London City, the attraction was not a transfer fee or a ready-made dynasty, but the chance to become the centrepiece of a project backed by Michele Kang’s Kynisca group.

That project has a clear institutional edge. London City are based in Kent, play at CopperJax Community Stadium in Bromley, and are the first independent club to compete in the Barclays Women’s Super League. In a market where the biggest names have traditionally been drawn to the sport’s historic powers, London City could offer something different: top-flight status, a clean ownership structure and a place to build around one of the most decorated players in the women’s game.

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Kang has repeatedly framed Kynisca as a world-leading women’s sports organisation, and Putellas’ decision is a striking validation of that ambition. The move was immediately described as a statement signing and one of the biggest scoops in women’s football history, but its deeper significance is structural: a free transfer removed the obstacle of an expensive fee, while London City’s independence and WSL platform gave Putellas a starring role in a club trying to change its place in the game.