London knives melted into outdoor gyms to fight youth violence

More than 10 tons of seized knives have been melted into London gyms, and more than a dozen teenagers trained on one in Langdon Park. Steel Warriors says it recovers a tonne a month.

More than ten tons of weapons from Britain’s streets have been melted down and turned into outdoor gyms across London, a project designed to turn confiscated knives into a visible response to youth violence. In Langdon Park, East London, more than a dozen teenagers recently trained on equipment made from those seized blades.

Steel Warriors says it is the only charity in the UK that melts down seized knives and transforms the steel into outdoor gyms. The group says it uses calisthenics to support young people affected by crime, violence and social exclusion, and it wants to build a UK-wide network of gyms that help teenagers and young adults create positive futures. The charity says it recovers one tonne of seized and surrendered knives from city streets every month.

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The project sits inside a broader London policy fight over knife crime. The Greater London Authority’s London Knife Crime Strategy, published in June 2017, made keeping deadly weapons off the streets a central part of its approach. That matters because the gyms are not just symbolic objects in public space: their stated purpose is to reach young people where violence risk, exclusion and distrust are often highest.

Evidence for the idea has been framed as a question of attitude and engagement as much as enforcement. One early assessment of a melted-knife gym described it as a test of whether a new outdoor facility could change attitudes to knife crime. Steel Warriors has since pushed the model beyond a single installation, with one calisthenics street gym built from two tonnes of steel taken from knives confiscated over a two-month period by the Metropolitan Police. The NLA says 50% of that gym contains recycled knife-steel composite.

Photo by cottonbro studio

A new outdoor facility in Pymmes Park, Enfield, was also made from knives seized by the Metropolitan Police, extending the model into north London. For supporters, the appeal is clear: turn weapons into a place for training, bring teenagers into a shared space, and show that recovery can be built from the materials of harm. The harder test is whether those gyms can produce measurable public-safety value alongside policing and prevention work, not just a powerful visual.