London West End theatre renamed for Tom Stoppard

The Duke of York’s Theatre became the Tom Stoppard Theatre as a new Arcadia opened beside one of the West End’s most storied playhouses. The rename places a living legacy on a 640-seat venue.

ATG Entertainment renamed the Duke of York’s Theatre on St Martin’s Lane as the Tom Stoppard Theatre on 1 July 2026, tying the change to the opening night of a new Arcadia production at the West End venue. Stoppard died in November 2025 at 88, and the house had already carried his work twice.

The current Arcadia revival transferred from the Old Vic and was directed by Carrie Cracknell. Stoppard’s play had a long history at the theatre: Rock ‘n’ Roll ran there from 2006 to 2007, and Arcadia also played there in 2009. The renaming recognised Stoppard’s long association with the theatre, placing his name on a 640-seat playhouse that has been part of the West End’s commercial circuit for more than a century.

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The building opened in 1892 as the Trafalgar Square Theatre and was later renamed the Duke of York’s Theatre in the 1890s.

No machine-readable author provided. Lonpicman~commonswiki assumed (based on copyright claims). via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Physical signage changes will follow over the coming months, subject to planning approvals, while internal branding and digital updates will roll out in the coming weeks. Melanie Smith CBE, ATG Entertainment’s global chief executive, said the company was proud to be the custodian of the historic theatre and that the move recognised Stoppard’s place in British theatre. Stoppard’s children said they were moved and delighted by the tribute.