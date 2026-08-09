Long Beach man receives postcard from late parents 26 years later

Bob Sheppard found a postcard from Copenhagen in his Long Beach mailbox, sent by his late parents 26 years earlier. He called it "almost a postcard from heaven."

Bob Sheppard opened his Long Beach mailbox and found a postcard from Copenhagen, Denmark, that his late parents had sent more than 26 years earlier. The surprise turned an ordinary delivery into a family relic, and Sheppard captured the moment bluntly: "This was, to me, almost a postcard from heaven."

The card’s long trip made it feel less like routine mail and more like an accidental time capsule. By the time it reached Sheppard, both the sender and the recipient it was meant to reach in the late 1990s had already died, leaving the postcard to carry the memory of a family across decades and across the Atlantic.

The most plausible explanation is not mystery so much as misrouting or a breakdown in the postcard’s path after it entered the postal network. The U.S. Postal Service says a permanent change-of-address order forwards primarily First-Class Mail for 12 months, not 26 years, which makes a standard forwarding explanation impossible. Instead, a piece of mail that cannot be delivered normally can end up in the Postal Service’s Mail Recovery Center, its official lost-and-found for undeliverable and non-returnable mail.

That distinction matters. The postcard does show that a single item can go missing in the system for an extraordinary length of time, but it does not mean everyday forwarding is supposed to keep working for decades. It also does not point to a single broad failure at the Postal Service so much as the kind of rare, isolated error that can happen when a postcard is separated from normal processing and eventually surfaces long after the addresses on it have become history.

For Sheppard, the arrival carried a different weight from any postal explanation. A card from Copenhagen that should have arrived in the 1990s came home only after his parents were gone, turning a small piece of paper into one more surviving trace of them.