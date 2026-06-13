Lopetegui busca redención con Qatar ante Suiza en debut mundialista

Lopetegui’s Qatar opened against a strong Switzerland side, 2,910 days after his Spain dismissal, with redemption and credibility on the line.

Qatar opened its World Cup campaign against Switzerland in Santa Clara, California, with Julen Lopetegui trying to turn a long-delayed return into something more than a personal vindication story. The Group B match was the first official meeting between Qatar and Switzerland, and it carried extra weight because Lopetegui was making his World Cup debut as a national-team coach after the Spain job ended abruptly in 2018.

The timing sharpened the sense of unfinished business. Lopetegui was dismissed by Spain on June 13, 2018, just two days before Spain’s World Cup opener in Russia, and Spanish coverage has framed the Qatar debut as a wait of 2,910 days. That backdrop makes his message about a “balanced” plan more than routine pre-match talk. It reads as an attempt to show control and prudence against a Switzerland side he has already described as very strong, while also suggesting he knows Qatar cannot chase the game recklessly.

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Lopetegui said Qatar had to accept that it would face Switzerland first and be ready to give its best against a strong opponent. The line matches the reality of the matchup. Qatar arrived with the memory of its disappointing home World Cup in 2022 still fresh, and now was trying to present itself as a more solid side in a second consecutive tournament. The ambition is clear, but the test is severe: Switzerland, under Murat Yakin, has the kind of tournament experience and discipline that can punish any team that overextends.

Qatar’s preparations began in mid-May, after domestic and continental seasons ended. The squad held a local training camp before traveling to Dublin, where it lost 1-0 to Ireland in a warm-up match. Lopetegui’s World Cup roster included Akram Afif and Almoez Ali among nine forwards, a sign of attacking depth even as the coach talked about balance. That blend of caution and firepower suggests Qatar is trying to avoid the chaos that marked its last World Cup, while still leaving room for its best attackers to decide tight games.

Photo by Waseem Lazkani

For Lopetegui, the stakes are bigger than one group match. A controlled performance against Switzerland would support the idea that his project has direction. A shaky start, by contrast, would make the talk of balance sound like standard pre-match confidence, not strategic clarity.