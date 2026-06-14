Lord Hattersley, Labour deputy leader and writer, dies aged 93

Roy Hattersley, the Sheffield-born Labour deputy leader and nearly man, died aged 93. He helped bridge Callaghan’s government and Kinnock’s revival.

Sir Keir Starmer called Roy Hattersley “a giant of the Labour movement” as the former deputy leader died aged 93, ending a political career that linked Labour’s postwar governing tradition to its later search for renewal. Born in Sheffield on 28 December 1932, Hattersley entered Parliament as the MP for Birmingham Sparkbrook in 1964 and held the seat until 1997.

Hattersley’s reputation was built first in government. He served as Secretary of State for Prices and Consumer Protection from 10 September 1976 to 5 May 1979 under James Callaghan, a role that placed him at the centre of Labour’s attempt to manage inflation, consumer rights and the pressures of government in the late 1970s. That experience made him one of the party’s more recognisable figures from an era when Labour still defined itself through state power, public service and ministerial discipline.

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He later became one of the key figures in Labour’s opposition years. Hattersley was Deputy Leader of the Labour Party from 2 October 1983 to 18 July 1992 under Neil Kinnock, while also serving as Shadow Chancellor from 10 November 1983 to 11 July 1987 and Shadow Home Secretary from 11 July 1987 to 1 July 1992. He was often described as Labour’s “nearly man” because he never won the party leadership, a label that captured both his influence and the limits of his ambition.

That near-miss status did not diminish his importance inside the party. Hattersley helped carry Labour through one of its most difficult periods, when it was rebuilding credibility after the defeat of 1983 and trying to show voters that it could govern again. His career reflected the internal arguments that shaped Labour’s public image for a generation, from the legacy of the old governing party to the more disciplined politics that followed under Kinnock.

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After leaving the Commons on 1 May 1997, Hattersley was created Baron Hattersley of Sparkbrook and entered the House of Lords on 24 November 1997. He later retired from the Lords, having also built a second career as an author and journalist and published more than 20 books.

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Tributes quickly underlined how widely he was respected. Neil Kinnock described him as a “dedicated democrat” and “valued comrade”, while Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle praised his devotion to politics, public duty and writing. Hattersley’s life left Labour with a rare blend of ministerial experience, opposition discipline and literary voice, a reminder of the party’s older instincts even as it reinvented itself around them.