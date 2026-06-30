L'Oreal targets Gen Z with affordable NYX hair and body mists

L'Oreal put $15 NYX mists on sale to chase Gen Z shoppers trading down from prestige perfume as mass fragrance outgrew luxury.

L'Oreal widened its push into lower-priced fragrance on June 29 with a NYX-branded line of hair and body mists aimed at younger shoppers, pricing each 80-millilitre tube at about $15. Fabrice Megarbane, who runs L'Oreal’s consumer products unit, said it was the company’s first attempt to approach fragrance in a more accessible and more fun way, with the mists already on sale in Europe and the United States.

The launch lands in the middle of a sharp split in beauty spending. Circana said U.S. mass-market fragrance rose 15% in dollar terms in 2025, while prestige fragrance increased 5%. In the first half of 2025, Circana said the U.S. prestige beauty market grew 2% to $16 billion, while sales at mass merchants climbed 4% to $34.6 billion. That gap helps explain why brands are leaning harder into cheaper sprays, mists and body products as luxury perfume prices climb beyond what many younger shoppers want to pay.

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L'Oreal is already the leader in luxury fragrance, but the faster growth is in mass-market channels, where it faces brands such as Estee Lauder and Coty. The company’s own consumer products unit, the largest in its portfolio, posted sales of €16.09 billion last year, giving Megarbane a broad platform to chase growth outside the prestige aisle. Reuters said the NYX line has been performing well on TikTok, where social video can turn a low-cost scent into a fast-moving impulse buy.

L'Oréal via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The strategy also fits Nicolas Hieronimus’s effort to accelerate growth through a beauty stimulus plan introduced after L'Oreal posted its slowest growth rate in several years. Earlier this month, on June 18, L'Oreal said it would acquire a majority stake in Innovist, a digital-first Indian personal care house of brands, underscoring how aggressively the Paris-based group is still looking for new engines of expansion. The NYX push points to the same bet: that Gen Z loyalty may start with a viral $15 mist and expand from there, rather than with a prestige bottle on a department-store counter.