Lorenzo Lamas' divorce speeding up as Heather Locklear romance grows

A judge cleared Lorenzo Lamas to fast-track his divorce, putting his sixth marriage on track to end in November as his Heather Locklear romance deepens.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Lorenzo Lamas’ request to speed up his divorce on June 30, putting the actor on track to be legally single in November 2026. The order will formally end his sixth marriage, this time to Kenna Nicole Lamas.

Lamas filed for divorce in July 2025 after less than two years of marriage. In his court papers, he asked that neither he nor Kenna Nicole Lamas receive spousal support, and he said there was no community property to divide. He also said there were no assets or debts left to sort out, which made the path to closing the case much shorter than many Hollywood breakups.

The legal timing drew attention because Lamas has already gone public with Heather Locklear. The two have been dating for months, and their families have met. Their relationship first surfaced with photos from New Year’s Eve 2025 in Las Vegas, then became public when they were seen together at the Chiller Theatre Expo in New Jersey on April 26, 2026. Locklear and Lamas first crossed paths in 1983 on a Playgirl cover, then reconnected decades later.

Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Lamas helped fuel the attention in an April 29 interview, when he called Locklear “the most amazing woman” he has met. By then, the relationship had already moved past the usual quiet phase that surrounds many celebrity pairings, with confirmation that the two were seeing each other and signs that their blended family circles were already overlapping.

Locklear’s own history has kept the story in familiar tabloid territory. She was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993 and Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007. She had also been engaged to Chris Heisser since June 2020 before that relationship ended. For Lamas, the court’s speed-up means the divorce clock is now aligned with a new public romance, turning a routine family-court step into a cleaner break from one marriage and a more visible start with another.