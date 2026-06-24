Lorenzo praises Colombia’s effort after 1-0 World Cup win over Congo

Colombia beat República Democrática del Congo 1-0 in Guadalajara, but Néstor Lorenzo said his midfield’s control still left goals on the table.

Colombia left the Estadio Guadalajara with three more points, but Néstor Lorenzo’s read on the 1-0 win over República Democrática del Congo was more exacting than celebratory. The coach praised the team’s mobility, security and the work of the midfield, while also acknowledging that Colombia could have widened the margin.

The result came in Colombia’s second Group K match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, played in Guadalajara, Mexico, at the stadium also known as Estadio Akron. Kickoff was set for 20:00 local time, 21:00 in Bogotá, and the match followed a 3-1 opening win over Uzbekistan on June 18 in Ciudad de México, a game in which Luis Díaz stood out as Colombia took early control of the group.

That sequence matters because Colombia did not arrive in Guadalajara as a team searching for an identity. The structure was already visible in the opener, where Díaz supplied the sharpness in attack and Colombia looked comfortable enough to top the group briefly. Against Congo, Lorenzo’s praise suggested the same base remained intact: the side moved the ball with confidence, kept its shape and controlled the middle of the pitch well enough to limit the opposition and dictate large stretches of play.

The concern was not the pattern of play but the final action. Lorenzo’s acknowledgement that Colombia should have made more of its chances pointed to a familiar tournament question: whether territorial control and midfield authority will translate into a cushion on the scoreboard against stronger opponents later in the group. In a World Cup expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches, margins like this can decide who advances and who spends the final group game under pressure.

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The Federación Colombiana de Fútbol had already emphasized the team’s recovery and training work in Guadalajara before the Congo match, noting that Lorenzo led the official FIFA press conference and broke down the tactical details of the contest. That preparation was reflected in Colombia’s composure, but the narrow scoreline kept the result from fully matching the flow of the game.

Colombia shares Group K with Portugal and República Democrática del Congo, and the win kept the national team on course after its strong opening. The next test will show whether the midfield control Lorenzo praised becomes a platform for cleaner finishing or remains a source of frustration if the chances keep coming without a second goal.