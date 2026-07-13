Los Angeles residents endure stench as burned warehouse cleanup begins

The fire is out at Lineage’s Boyle Heights warehouse, but neighbors say the rot smell, headaches and window-shutting cleanup disruption are still hanging over the block.

Cleanup crews began hauling contaminated food and debris from Lineage’s Boyle Heights cold-storage warehouse as the smell of burned waste gave way to a persistent stench of rot that has made daily life difficult on nearby blocks. The roughly 500,000-square-foot facility at 1400 S. Los Palos Street burned for more than a week after the fire started June 17, 2026, and firefighters did not declare a knockdown until June 24. The building held about 85 million pounds of food, and crews were still monitoring for hidden hot spots while the site was cleared.

The odor has lingered well after the flames were out, forcing residents to keep windows shut and leaving some with headaches, chest irritation and trouble sleeping. Concerns have centered on rodents drawn to spoiled food, air quality and possible runoff into the Los Angeles River, while some families sought relief through free air purifier distributions. Contaminated food and waste were being removed and transported outside Los Angeles as cleanup continued.

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Mayor Karen Bass sent a letter to Lineage executives demanding urgency in the cleanup and later signed executive orders aimed at speeding remediation. She has also said the city is pursuing legal options against the warehouse owner. Lineage is working around the clock to remove spoiled food and has offered support for the surrounding community, including housing vouchers, air purifiers, air conditioners, masks, grocery vouchers, cash assistance and utility support. The company has already distributed $2.5 million in contributions.

Photo by Bijen Amatya

Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety inspectors opened an investigation into alleged unpermitted construction at the site, and city records showed concerns had already surfaced after a smaller fire on the same roof in August 2024, an incident that cost Lineage about $6 million. At a July 10 town hall, residents and activists confronted city leaders and Lineage representatives, pressing for answers, compensation and stronger accountability as demolition and cleanup moved forward.