Los Angeles tackles stench after massive Boyle Heights warehouse fire

Boyle Heights neighbors still smell burned food after an eight-day warehouse fire left 85 million pounds of cold storage spoilage and cleanup crews racing a 45-day deadline.

Smoke and rotting food from the Lineage cold-storage warehouse fire, which started June 17, have left a persistent stench across Boyle Heights, raising fresh fears about air quality, pests and exposure. The blaze burned for eight days before firefighters declared it knocked down June 24, but the odor has lingered far beyond the flames at the nearly 500,000-square-foot facility.

The warehouse held about 85 million pounds of food in cold storage, including meat, poultry, seafood and bread. Nearly half burned off in the smoke, while the rest spoiled when refrigeration failed and began rotting. The City of Los Angeles ordered Lineage Logistics to remove all 85 million pounds of rotten food waste within 45 days, while the Los Angeles Fire Department kept 24-hour firewatch in place. The building will not return to the operator until the risk of reignition is gone.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a local emergency declaration on June 20, then followed with two emergency executive orders on June 29 to speed cleanup and support residents. Governor Gavin Newsom later issued a state emergency declaration. The response has included air and water testing, pest control and mobile health clinics, while cleanup crews remove spoiled food and debris offsite. The Department of Building and Safety also posted an order requiring the full removal of the rotting waste.

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Residents are dealing with rats, smoke concerns and windows they cannot open because the smell is so strong. Breathe Southern California procured 3,000 air purifiers for Boyle Heights residents and distributed about 800 in two days. Community meetings have drawn residents, activists and city leaders, but some attendees said they left frustrated after meeting with Lineage executives and still did not have a clear cleanup timeline. Neighbors are asking for temporary housing, smoke remediation, small-business relief and health support.