Los Angeles wraps up World Cup hosting with 2026 return ahead

From the Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles said goodbye to World Cup hosting as FIFA set eight SoFi Stadium matches, including the U.S. opener and a July 10 quarterfinal.

From the Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles wrapped up its World Cup hosting with a sendoff that tied the city’s skyline to the tournament’s biggest stage. FIFA lists Los Angeles as a host city for eight games at SoFi Stadium, including the United States’ opening match against Paraguay on June 13 and a quarterfinal on July 10.

The city’s 2026 role marked a return to the World Cup after 1994, when Los Angeles hosted eight matches and staged the final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. That earlier tournament set the standard for the region’s place in the sport’s history, and the 2026 schedule put Los Angeles back into the same conversation, this time with a stadium built for the modern era and a calendar centered on SoFi.

AI-generated illustration

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee has tried to widen the tournament’s reach beyond the stadium gates. It promoted a FIFA Fan Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and outlined fan zones and community events across the region, a sign that the city wanted the World Cup to be felt in more places than one venue. The structure of the event also made clear how much of the city’s legacy would be judged by what happened away from the field, not just by the matches themselves.

Northwalker via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Telemundo’s farewell segment from the Hollywood Sign framed the end of the city’s hosting run as a visual coda to a month of global attention. The image fit Los Angeles, a place that sells spectacle as easily as any host in the tournament, but the real measure will sit in the city’s long-term returns: whether the World Cup leaves behind more than a temporary crowd, and whether the fan festival, community programming and stadium schedule build on the region’s sports history rather than simply echo it.