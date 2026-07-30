Lost wallet found at Lowell High School after 54 years

A Lowell High School wallet lost in 1972 resurfaced during renovation work, still holding Kathleen Regan’s family photos after 54 years.

Workers renovating Lowell High School in Massachusetts found Kathleen Regan’s wallet in July 2026, ending a 54-year wait for a small object that had been missing since 1972. The wallet had stayed hidden inside the school through decades of classes, graduations and repairs before it was turned over to the Regan family.

What made the discovery matter was not the leather itself but what was inside it. The wallet held family photos, including pictures of Kathleen Regan and her brothers, her three children and her four great-nieces. All four great-nieces graduated from Lowell High, giving the find a direct link between one lost personal item and generations of the same school community.

AI-generated illustration

In a video posted July 29, 2026, Kathy Regan described the return as deeply personal. “I just had a really strong feeling of my mom being present. I just had a feeling she was around again,” she said. She also said the photos were what meant the most to her, underscoring how the images carried more weight than the wallet itself.

The discovery fit into a longer family history with Lowell High School. Since 2007, the Dolan and Regan families have been involved in the Lowell High School Scholarship Program through The Alice Dolan Murphy Scholarship Fund and The Joseph M. Regan Memorial Scholarship Fund. Together, those two funds have given out more than $13,000 in scholarships to 26 students.

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That family connection helps explain why the wallet resonated beyond one household. The photos inside were not just keepsakes from another era; they were a record of a family repeatedly tied to the same school, the same city and the same set of memories. A lost wallet, tucked away during renovation work, became a brief archive of Lowell history.

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The return also showed how recovered objects can take on the force of a time capsule. In an age when most family images live on phones and in cloud storage, these printed photographs survived 54 years in a wallet and came back intact, carrying a private history that still belonged to a public place.