Louisiana Chapel Removes Priest’s Name After Conviction

A Louisiana chapel has taken down Father Anthony Odiong's name following his conviction for sexual assault, sparking renewed scrutiny of clergy abuse in the state.

Father Anthony Odiong, a Louisiana priest, has had his name removed from a chapel he helped build after being convicted on all counts of sexual assault. The decision marks another chapter in the ongoing reckoning with clergy abuse in Louisiana and underscores the wider movement to address accountability within the Catholic Church.

Priest Convicted of Sexual Assault

Father Odiong’s conviction, as reported by The Guardian, followed allegations that he used his religious authority to commit sexual assault. The court found him guilty on all counts, closing a case that had drawn attention for the manner in which faith was leveraged as a tool for manipulation. The Guardian noted that Odiong’s "weapon was faith," highlighting the role of spiritual influence in the abuse.

The chapel, which Odiong was instrumental in building, has now officially removed his name from its premises.

The move was made in response to the conviction, aiming to distance the institution from Odiong’s legacy.

Institutional Response and Ongoing Accountability

The removal of Odiong’s name reflects broader trends seen in dioceses nationwide, where institutions are increasingly taking steps to acknowledge and address past abuses. According to the 2022 Annual Report on the Implementation of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, Catholic institutions across the U.S. have enacted policies to enhance transparency and safeguard children.

As part of this process, chapels and churches have reviewed their associations and removed names or honors linked to clergy found guilty of abuse. The Odiong case is emblematic of this shift toward greater accountability and public acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

Impact in Louisiana and Beyond

Louisiana has been at the forefront of criminal investigations into clergy abuse. The Justice Department has announced multiple investigations into diocesan handling of allegations, reflecting the seriousness of the issue at both state and federal levels.

Victims and advocacy groups have welcomed the removal of Odiong’s name as a step toward healing.

Public awareness of clergy abuse remains high, with ongoing efforts to improve reporting mechanisms and support for survivors.

According to child maltreatment statistics, cases of sexual abuse by clergy are a small but significant portion of overall child abuse numbers, underscoring the need for continued vigilance.

Broader Context and Public Response

The Odiong case has prompted reflection among parishioners and church leaders about the role of faith in both healing and harm. Research from the Pew Research Center indicates that most Catholics believe the Church has not done enough to address abuse, and demand for reform remains strong.

Looking Forward

The chapel’s decision to remove Odiong’s name is likely to be seen as part of a growing movement within the Catholic Church to confront its history of abuse and restore trust. While symbolic, such actions can help victims feel heard and encourage institutions to adopt stricter safeguards. The case also highlights the importance of public awareness, transparent processes, and ongoing support for those affected by clergy abuse.

For more on clergy accused of abuse in Louisiana and nationwide, readers can consult the Bishop Accountability database, which provides detailed records and case histories. As the Church continues its efforts to address past wrongs, community engagement and vigilance remain essential for meaningful progress.