Louisiana’s seafood restaurants serve up fresh catches during Lent. Explore which seafood is in season and where to find the best dishes across the state.

Louisiana is famous for its seafood, and during Lent, locals and visitors alike flock to restaurants to enjoy the state’s bountiful offerings. While the Shreveport Times recently highlighted 13 must-visit Louisiana seafood restaurants for the Lenten season, understanding what’s fresh and sustainable—and where to find it—can enhance any seafood lover’s experience.

Why Lent Is Seafood Season in Louisiana

Lent, a Christian observance marked by abstaining from meat on Fridays, boosts demand for seafood across Louisiana. Restaurants respond with special menus featuring local fish and shellfish in peak season. This tradition supports the state’s seafood industry, which lands more than 850 million pounds of seafood annually, making Louisiana one of the top seafood producers in the U.S.

What’s Fresh: In-Season Louisiana Seafood During Lent

Gulf Shrimp: Available year-round, but white and brown shrimp are most abundant in spring and summer. Lent falls during the peak for wild-caught white shrimp, known for their sweet, mild flavor.

In late winter and early spring, crawfish reach prime season. Boiled crawfish is a Lenten staple in many Louisiana households and restaurants.

Harvested from Gulf waters, oysters are available year-round, with peak flavor in cooler months—perfect for Lent. Raw, grilled, or fried, oysters feature on menus statewide.

Farm-raised and wild-caught catfish are always in demand, prized for their mild taste and versatility in dishes from po'boys to filets.

Blue crab harvests ramp up in spring, with the sweetest meat around Lent. Crab cakes, gumbo, and stuffed dishes are popular choices.

Blue crab harvests ramp up in spring, with the sweetest meat around Lent. Crab cakes, gumbo, and stuffed dishes are popular choices. Speckled Trout & Redfish: These local finfish are available year-round but are especially fresh in late winter and spring, often featured in grilled or blackened preparations.

For a deeper dive into the biology, seasonality, and flavor profiles of these species, the LSU Sea Grant and Seafood Handbook provide detailed profiles.

Supporting Louisiana’s Seafood Industry

Louisiana’s seafood industry is a vital part of the state’s economy, supporting thousands of jobs and family-run businesses. According to Louisiana Seafood industry statistics:

Louisiana lands about 34% of all U.S. seafood harvested in the Gulf of Mexico.

The state's top commercial species are shrimp, oysters, blue crab, crawfish, and finfish.

Seafood production contributes more than $2 billion annually to the economy.

Restaurants play a key role in driving demand for local catch, especially during Lent. Diners can support sustainability by choosing dishes featuring species classified as healthy and abundant by NOAA Fisheries, such as Gulf shrimp and oysters.

Where to Eat: Louisiana’s Standout Seafood Restaurants

The Shreveport Times recommends 13 standout restaurants across Louisiana offering exceptional seafood during Lent. While the full list highlights establishments from New Orleans to Shreveport, common themes include:

Menus focused on local, seasonal catches like crawfish, oysters, and catfish

Family-owned eateries with generations of seafood tradition

Creative takes on classics like gumbo, po’boys, and blackened fish

Whether you crave a classic fried shrimp po’boy or want to try grilled redfish with crabmeat, these restaurants showcase the best of Louisiana’s seafood bounty. For those seeking the freshest experience, consult the Louisiana Seafood Guide to match your meal with what’s in season.

Looking Ahead

As Lent continues, Louisiana’s seafood restaurants will remain popular destinations for both locals and travelers. By choosing in-season, sustainably harvested seafood, diners help preserve the state’s fishing traditions and support coastal communities. For those eager to explore, the Lenten season is one of the best times to sample the flavors that make Louisiana a culinary treasure.