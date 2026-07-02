Louisville mayor discusses response as dangerous heat dome grips U.S.

More than 200 million people were under extreme heat alerts as Louisville kept its warning in place through Friday evening, with 110-degree heat indices possible.

Louisville kept its Extreme Heat Warning in place through Friday evening as heat indices were forecast to reach 100 to 110 degrees, with isolated readings above 110 through the weekend. Mayor Craig Greenberg discussed the city’s response while a heat dome pushed dangerous temperatures across the country ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville forecast highs in the low to mid-90s, with overnight lows stuck in the 70s and little relief after dark. More than 200 million people were under extreme heat alerts on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and the heat dome was expected to trap much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States through the holiday weekend. More than 100 daily high-temperature records and about 250 record-warm overnight lows were expected through Saturday night.

Louisville’s urban heat island effect contributes to heat-related illnesses and deaths, raises air-conditioning bills, and is increasing at one of the fastest rates in the country. Local officials keep leaning on practical measures during these stretches: cooling centers, hydration, and limiting time outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

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Gov. Andy Beshear warned on June 30 about dangerously high temperatures after deadly flooding and shared cooling-center resources as the state dealt with back-to-back weather emergencies. Extreme heat is not currently treated as a federal disaster under the Stafford Act, which limits access to federal disaster funding and has prompted lawmakers in U.S. Congress to push for a change.