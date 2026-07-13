Love Island USA crowns Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum winners

Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum won Love Island USA after America’s vote, taking the $100,000 prize in a finale that capped a record-starting season.

Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum won Love Island USA Season 8 after America’s vote, taking home the show’s $100,000 prize as Ariana Madix delivered the result at the end of the nearly two-hour finale. Their win closed a season that Peacock has turned into one of its most visible streaming properties, with a real-time format from Fiji and an audience model built around daily episode drops, public votes and fast-moving fandom.

The final four couples were Bryce and Trinity, Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Nicholas Rhea, and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou. Bryce and Trinity had been coupled since the first episode, and the relationship deepened in episode 24 when Bryce asked Trinity to be his girlfriend. That continuity gave the finale a clear front-runner storyline, but the decision still rested with viewers, keeping the franchise’s audience-participation structure at the center of the result.

Peacock said Season 8 opened with 824 million viewing minutes in its first three days after the June 2 premiere at 6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET. New episodes streamed daily except Wednesdays after premiere week, a rollout that kept the season in near-constant circulation across social feeds and made the villa’s twists feel less like scheduled television and more like a running national event.

Photo by Asad Photo Maldives

The format remains the engine of the franchise’s reach. Peacock describes Love Island USA as a real-time dating competition in which Islanders try to win by coupling up and surviving to the end, and Season 8 followed the familiar Casa Amor arc and public-vote eliminations that turn viewers into participants rather than passive spectators. The result is a show that now operates as both entertainment and platform, using streaming distribution, serialized suspense and fan voting to generate attention far beyond the villa.

Peacock has already scheduled a Season 8 reunion special for Aug. 31, 2026, to be hosted by Madix and Andy Cohen. The platform has also renewed Beyond the Villa for a third season, extending the franchise beyond the main competition and signaling that the audience built around Love Island USA now supports a larger, longer-running business.