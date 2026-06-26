Love Island USA removes Alannah Keyser after racial slur videos surface

Alannah Keyser was cut from Love Island USA after posts surfaced showing her using a racial slur, intensifying questions about Peacock’s vetting and reaction time.

Peacock removed Alannah Keyser from Love Island USA after social media videos and screenshots showed her using a racial slur, marking the second Season 8 exit tied to racist language.

Keyser, 21, is a film student at the University of Southern California from Miami, Florida. She first appeared on the series on Sunday, June 21, 2026, when she entered as a Casa Amor bombshell, then remained visible in the villa for days before Thursday’s episode showed her only briefly.

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The material included a video of Keyser lip-syncing to the n-word in a song, along with screenshots of an Instagram comment and a Snap message containing the same slur. The posts came from private accounts and were not publicly available until after Keyser entered the villa, meaning they were not flagged during Peacock’s vetting process.

Her departure came after a narrow on-air presence in Thursday’s episode. She appeared in the first 20 minutes, chatted with one of the male contestants, and was shown in two non-speaking scenes before she was later seen sharing a chat and a kiss with Zach Georgiou. Narrator Iain Stirling then announced, “Alannah has left Casa Amor.”

Source: hollywoodreporter.com

The exit follows an earlier Season 8 removal tied to racist language, when Vasana Montgomery was taken out before the premiere after videos showed her using the n-word. Love Island USA also faced similar controversies in Season 7, when Yulissa Escobar was removed during episode two over videos of her using a slur and Cierra Ortega later exited after using a racist term for Asian people.