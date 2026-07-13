Love Island USA season 8 winners revealed in dramatic finale

Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum won by viewer vote after a four-hour ballot window, capping a finale built for streaming and social buzz.

Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum won Love Island USA season 8 by America’s vote, with Ariana Madix announcing the result at the end of the nearly two-hour finale on Sunday, July 12, 2026. Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt finished second, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Nicholas Rhea placed third, and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou finished fourth. The winning couple will receive the show’s $100,000 prize.

Viewers had a four-hour voting window on Friday, July 10, to choose the season’s winners. Bryce and Trinity had been coupled since the first episode, and Bryce asked Trinity to be his girlfriend in episode 24. Inside the villa, Bryce Dettloff was 30 and Trinity Tatum was 22. After the win, Bryce said he felt like he was in a dream and called the result unbelievable, while Trinity said she was overwhelmed and glad to have met him.

Season 8 premiered on Peacock on June 2 at 6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET, and new episodes streamed daily except Wednesdays after premiere week. The season was filmed in near real time, with episodes arriving on a one- to two-day delay from Fiji. It began with 10 original Islanders and added Bombshells along the way.

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Season 8 drew 824 million viewing minutes in its first three days, per Peacock data. Season 7 drew more than 18.4 billion minutes streamed and more than 1.7 billion TikTok video views and impressions, per Peacock. Madix returned as host for her third season and had already pushed back earlier in the run against rigged-vote speculation after a June elimination controversy. Season 7 winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales split soon after the finale, Season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were still together as of a March 2026 update, and Season 5 winners Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli announced an engagement in May 2025.