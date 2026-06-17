Luca Zidane debuts for Algeria as World Cup returns in 2026

Luca Zidane carried football’s most famous surname into Algeria’s 2026 World Cup squad, but his path was built on a separate choice: switching allegiance, not inheriting a place.

Luca Zidane’s inclusion in Algeria’s World Cup squad put one of football’s most recognizable names back on the global stage, but the story carried a sharper edge than simple inheritance. Born in France and eligible for Algeria through his father, Zinedine Zidane, Luca Zidane was named by Vladimir Petkovic in a squad built around Riyad Mahrez and headed to a tournament that will return Algeria to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

The symbolism was immediate. Zinedine Zidane won the World Cup with France in 1998 and remains bound to two of the sport’s defining images, triumph on the biggest stage and the headbutt in the 2006 final. Luca Zidane’s route has been different. He had represented France at youth level, never broke into the senior French team, and only received his first call-up from Algeria on Oct. 2, 2025. His emergence with Algeria is less a handoff than a decision to build a career under a different flag.

Algeria’s return matters as much as the surname. FIFA confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be the first with 48 teams and 104 matches, staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Algeria missed the 2018 and 2022 editions after last appearing in 2014, and this campaign will be its fifth at the tournament. The draw placed Les Fennecs in Group J with Argentina, Austria and Jordan, a demanding path that leaves little room for sentiment.

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Luca Zidane’s selection was notable because of the injury backdrop as well. FIFA reported that he arrived in the squad after suffering a fracture of the chin and jaw while playing for Granada in April 2026. Even so, he was included in Algeria’s final list, alongside figures such as Aissa Mandi, Nabil Bentaleb and Mohamed Amoura. The squad announcement underlined that Algeria is not simply leaning on a famous name, but assembling a roster for a tournament that will test its depth from the first match against Argentina through fixtures against Jordan and Austria.

For Luca Zidane, the surname guarantees attention. The career, however, still has to be earned on its own terms.