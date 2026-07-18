Lucas Herbert leads as Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau chase at The Open

Herbert’s 62 and a DeChambeau penalty redrew the Open leaderboard, leaving Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau to chase into Sunday at Royal Birkdale.

Lucas Herbert held the lead at Royal Birkdale after Round 3 of The Open, with Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau still the names closest enough to pressure him on Sunday. The Australian had turned Friday into the tournament’s turning point, and the championship entered its final day shaped by that surge and by the penalty that knocked DeChambeau back.

Herbert’s move came in the second round, when he shot an eight-under 62 and tied the Open’s scoring burst for the week after opening with a blistering front nine. He reached the 18th with a chance at a 61, then bogeyed the last hole and settled for a round that still put him on top of the board at the 154th Open Championship. That score, plus the way he handled Royal Birkdale’s demanding layout, made him the player the rest of the field had to catch.

DeChambeau’s path changed just as dramatically. A two-shot penalty in Friday’s second round turned what had been a serious pursuit into a heavier climb, and it left the American chasing from behind rather than controlling the tournament. The rules decision also widened the gap between the top names and the rest of the field, putting a premium on clean golf rather than the kind of explosive recovery that can erase mistakes at links courses.

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McIlroy remained the other central figure because he had steadied after a difficult opening round and stayed in the hunt through moving day. Royal Birkdale kept exposing any loose shot, and the course rewarded players who could stay patient from tee to green. That set up the final round as a three-man race of sorts, with Herbert trying to protect the lead he built on Friday, McIlroy looking to turn late momentum into a title run, and DeChambeau trying to recover from the penalty that changed the shape of the week.

The leaderboard now reflected more than raw power. It showed that Herbert’s precision, McIlroy’s persistence and DeChambeau’s penalty-scarred chase had defined the championship far more than reputation alone.