Lucas Herbert leads the Open Championship into round 3 at Royal Birkdale

Herbert’s 62 at Royal Birkdale left him two shots clear, and Saturday’s pairings now shape the Open before Sunday begins.

Lucas Herbert took a two-shot lead into the Open Championship’s third round at Royal Birkdale after matching the major record with a 62 in Friday’s second round. The 154th Open runs July 16-19 at Southport’s Royal Birkdale, which is hosting its ninth Open and has staged previous championships in 2017, 2008, 1998, 1991 and 1983.

That leaves Saturday’s moving-day tee times as the championship’s strategic hinge. Herbert’s margin forces the closest pursuers to balance patience against risk, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele all part of the pressure group around the top of the board. The order matters at The Open because the final men’s major of the year is often shaped before Sunday starts, when a contender either steps into the last two groups or spends the final round trying to undo a deficit from the day before.

AI-generated illustration

The draw has already shown how much rhythm can hinge on the clock. McIlroy teed off at 15:15 BST on Thursday with Fitzpatrick and Schauffele, then began the second round at 10:09 on Friday, a sequence that illustrates how different starts can alter a player’s path through the week. By Saturday, the same logic applied to Herbert and the pack behind him: earlier groups had the first look at scoring conditions, while later pairings had to chase with every move visible on the leaderboard.

Weather made the timing even more relevant. Forecasts for Royal Birkdale called for warm, dry conditions and light winds, a setup that reduced the survival factor but still left room for a tee-time edge if the afternoon breeze strengthened along the Lancashire coast. At a links course that has repeatedly rewarded precision over power, even small changes in wind can turn a manageable round into a scramble.

Photo by cottonbro studio

The championship’s scale has been reinforced by its setting. Royal Birkdale’s return has drawn major attention in the Southport area, with one referenced social post noting 278,000 fans for an Open held outside St Andrews. U.S. coverage included USA Sports and NBC, and The Open’s official materials carried a U.S. TV schedule plus live follow information for the Royal Birkdale week. Herbert’s lead made Saturday the day that could decide whether Sunday became a coronation or a chase.