Luis Díaz leads Colombia to 3-1 win as World Cup group opens

England’s 4-2 win over Croatia and Colombia’s 3-1 start gave the first 48-team World Cup an early hierarchy. Portugal’s draw with Congo DR already looked like a warning sign.

The first 48-team World Cup opened with a clear split between contenders who looked ready and those still searching for rhythm. England, Colombia and Ghana all took early steps that mattered in a tournament stretching across 104 matches and 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, but the sharpest signal came in Dallas, where England turned a high-stakes debut into a 4-2 statement.

England’s win over Croatia had everything a tournament classic needs, pace, pressure and a late edge. Harry Kane scored twice, including a penalty that had to be taken again after Dominik Livakovic moved early, and his second goal drew him level with Gary Lineker on 10 World Cup goals for England. FIFA also credited Kane with becoming the leading penalty scorer in World Cup history, not counting shootouts. Jude Bellingham scored in the second half and Marcus Rashford finished the job, while Croatia replied through Martin Baturina and Petar Musa. It was the teams’ first meeting at a World Cup since Croatia’s 2-1 semifinal win in Russia 2018, and the result suggested England arrived with more firepower and more control than a side still living off the memories of its runner-up finish in 2018 and third-place run in Qatar 2022.

Colombia offered a different kind of opening statement. Luis Díaz led a 3-1 victory with a goal and an assist, the kind of all-around shift that can stabilize a group before pressure builds. Colombia are in Group K with Portugal, and the result gave the South Americans an early edge in a section that will be decided as much by composure as by talent. FIFA has Colombia meeting Portugal on June 27 in Miami Stadium, a match that now carries more weight because Portugal’s first outing already raised questions.

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Portugal’s draw with Congo DR looked uneven rather than authoritative, a reminder that group favorites do not always start like favorites. In a compact opening phase, that matters. Ghana’s 95th-minute winner over Panama in Group L added another layer of tension, because one late goal can reshape a group where goal difference and momentum may decide who advances. If England looked tournament-ready in Dallas and Colombia looked secure in its opener, Portugal’s start left the clearest early warning sign of the lot.