Luis Díaz restores Colombia's lead in 3-1 World Cup win over Uzbekistan

Díaz’s 65th-minute finish flipped Colombia back in front after Uzbekistan’s equalizer, and Campaz’s stoppage-time goal sealed a 3-1 opener in Mexico City.

Luis Díaz supplied the moment Colombia needed most, arriving in the 65th minute to finish a move sparked by Gustavo Puerta’s recovery and assist and restore a 2-1 lead against Uzbekistan. The goal changed the tone of Colombia’s World Cup opener at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where 80,824 spectators saw Néstor Lorenzo’s side turn a tense start into a 3-1 victory.

Colombia had opened through Daniel Muñoz, only for Abbosbek Fayzullayev to draw Uzbekistan level before Díaz struck. That sequence mattered as much as the final score. Colombia did not simply dominate a match it was expected to win; it had to answer pressure, recover its composure and lean on a player capable of deciding an international match in a single action. Jaminton Campaz later added the third goal in stoppage time, turning Díaz’s intervention into the decisive swing in a game that had briefly felt unstable.

For Colombia, that is both an encouraging sign and a question mark. Championship teams often have one or two players who can rescue a difficult match, and Díaz fits that profile. His finish, described in Colombian reports as his first World Cup goal with the senior national team, reinforced his place as the attack’s reference point. But the fact that Colombia needed him after Uzbekistan equalized also showed that control was not complete, even against a team making the first senior A-level meeting between the countries a competitive contest.

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The result left Colombia in a strong position at the end of the first round in Group K, alongside Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was an important start for a team seeking momentum in the 2026 tournament, but the balance of the performance was revealing: Colombia had enough individual quality to recover, yet not enough collective authority to keep Uzbekistan at arm’s length from the opening whistle to the final one.

That is why Díaz’s goal will resonate beyond the scoreline. It was a classic star-player rescue, the kind that can carry a team through a tournament. Whether it also signals a side ready to control matches from start to finish is the harder question Colombia must answer next.