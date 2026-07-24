Luka Gavran leads Toronto FC to second straight clean sheet

Luka Gavran’s four-save night gave Toronto FC back-to-back clean sheets, but the 0-0 draw at Gillette Stadium also left its attack searching for a finish.

Luka Gavran made four saves, three of them in the first half, to help Toronto FC earn a 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The result gave Gavran his second straight clean sheet and gave Toronto something sturdier to point to on a night when the finishing touch never arrived.

Toronto FC’s point came in a match that already carried the look of a side trying to reset its identity. Waking the Red noted that Toronto used a rotated lineup, and the change did not prevent Gavran from handling the pressure in front of him. With Walker Zimmerman and Richie Laryea among the Toronto players featured in AP photos from the match, the club’s defensive shape held long enough to keep New England off the board.

That matters because a clean sheet in Major League Soccer is more than a tidy statistic. It reflects the coordination between goalkeeper and back line, and Gavran’s run has become a sign that Toronto is defending with more discipline after a stretch in which one mistake could quickly tilt the result. In a league where margins are thin, two consecutive shutouts can change the tone around a club even when the scoreboard stays blank.

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The larger issue for Toronto remains obvious: the defense is giving the team a chance, but the attack has not yet turned that work into wins. A scoreless draw keeps Toronto from losing ground, yet it also leaves the club with only one point and no breakthrough to show for the evening. The AP game recap listed Toronto FC at 3-6-7, a record that shows how much the club still needs to convert tight matches into victories.

New England left with the same defensive positive and the same offensive frustration. The Revolution’s own recap described the match as their second straight clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with visiting Toronto FC, and the club’s record was listed as 8-5-2 with 26 points. Carles Gil and Griffin Yow were among the players featured in AP photos as New England pushed for a goal that never came, underscoring how little separated the sides despite the empty final line.

Robin Glover via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

For Toronto, the evidence now points in two directions at once. Gavran’s form and the back line’s structure have started to look like real progress, but until the club finishes chances at the other end, the clean sheets will read more like a defensive repair than a full turnaround.