Lukaku inspires Belgium’s historic comeback over Senegal at World Cup

Down 2-0 in Seattle, Belgium rallied past Senegal 3-2 in extra time, with Tielemans scoring in the 125th minute, the latest goal in World Cup history.

Romelu Lukaku helped turn Belgium’s match against Senegal in Seattle Stadium from a two-goal deficit into one of the World Cup’s defining comebacks, as Belgium won 3-2 after extra time on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Trailing 2-0 deep into the second half, Belgium got Lukaku’s goal in the 86th minute, Youri Tielemans’ equalizer three minutes later, and then Tielemans’ decisive penalty in the 125th minute, a strike described as the latest goal in World Cup history.

The result hinged on more than the final set piece. Belgium looked finished before Lukaku, whose international career with Belgium began 15 years ago, changed the emotional temperature of the game with one finish. FIFA had framed his 2026 World Cup opener as coming after a season of personal heartbreak and professional struggle, yet his influence remained central because he has long been valued not only for goals but for the force of his personality in moments that demand calm. In matches like this, his presence helped Belgium stop chasing the game and start believing it could still be won.

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Senegal had led 2-0 and controlled the match until Lukaku’s late strike forced the first crack. Tielemans quickly punished the opening, leveling in the 89th minute before settling the match in the 125th minute from the spot. The turnaround was the kind that exposes how quickly tournament football can change when a veteran core steadies itself under pressure and turns urgency into composure.

The win carried a place in Belgium’s tournament history as well. It was the second time Belgium had erased a two-goal deficit to win a World Cup knockout match, matching the 3-2 comeback against Japan in the round of 16 in 2018. The victory also sent Belgium to the round of 16 for the third time in four World Cups, keeping its run alive into a meeting with either the United States or Bosnia-Herzegovina.

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For Senegal, the collapse came after the late margin had already slipped away. For Belgium, the night in Seattle became a reminder that knockout football can pivot on one veteran’s intervention, one minute of belief, and one player able to change a match in moments.