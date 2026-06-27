Lukaku scores instantly as Belgium beats New Zealand, wins Group G

Lukaku headed in a 4-1 minute after entering, and Belgium’s five-goal surge secured the Group G win and a place in the round of 32.

Romelu Lukaku needed only a minute off the bench to put Belgium back in complete control, heading in a precise cross in the 86th minute as Belgium surged past New Zealand 5-1 at BC Place in Vancouver. The finish was the sharpest example of Belgium’s depth in a night when Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Alexis Saelemaekers also scored, sending Belgium through as Group G winner with five points and eliminating New Zealand from the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium arrived under pressure after two draws in group play, including a 0-0 against Iran, and needed a win to control its own fate. Instead of playing cautiously, Belgium spent most of the match pushing New Zealand deep and forcing the game into repeated waves of attack. Trossard opened the scoring in the 28th minute and doubled the lead in the 50th, then De Bruyne added the third in the 66th minute to give Belgium a cushion that reflected its control of possession and chance creation.

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New Zealand briefly found a way back when Elijah Just scored in the 84th minute, but the response was immediate. Lukaku, introduced from the bench moments earlier, rose to meet the service and finished with a header for 4-1, a goal that underscored how quickly Belgium can change a match even after the result appears settled. Saelemaekers completed the rout in stoppage time, closing a five-goal performance that was broad in contributors rather than dependent on one attacker.

Harald Bischoff via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The result gave Belgium the top spot in Group G and a place in the round of 32, while New Zealand exited the tournament. For a side that had been forced to manage tension through two draws, the final group match became a demonstration of tournament-level depth: starting threats like Trossard and De Bruyne did the early damage, and a substitute like Lukaku could still arrive late and decide the scoreline in a single touch.