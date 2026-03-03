Luke Kornet Urges Hawks to Drop Magic City Promotion

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet is publicly urging the Atlanta Hawks to cancel a planned promotional partnership with Magic City, an Atlanta adult entertainment club, sparking debate across the NBA.

Kornet Voices Concern Over Magic City Partnership

Newsday, the Los Angeles Times, and the San Antonio Express-News all reported that Kornet, a veteran NBA player with the Spurs, took a public stance against the Hawks’ planned “Magic City Monday” collaboration. The promotion, which would involve a partnership between the Hawks and the popular Atlanta strip club, is listed among the Hawks’ promotional events for the season.

While specifics of Kornet’s statement were not published, each outlet confirms that he is urging the Hawks organization to reconsider, citing concerns about the appropriateness of aligning an NBA franchise with an adult entertainment business. The San Antonio Express-News provided context that Kornet’s appeal is rooted in his belief that such collaborations could send the wrong message, especially with the NBA’s broad, family-oriented fan base.

Background: Magic City and NBA Culture

Magic City is one of Atlanta’s most recognized adult entertainment venues, long intertwined with the city’s music and sports scene. The club operates legally under Atlanta nightlife permits, and its influence has extended into pop culture and professional sports, with numerous athletes frequenting the establishment. However, formal partnerships between professional teams and adult clubs remain rare in the NBA.

The Hawks’ “Magic City Monday” is reportedly intended as a cross-promotional event, but details on its scope and marketing to fans remain limited. As of publication, there has been no official response from the Hawks or the NBA Players Association regarding Kornet’s call for the event’s cancellation.

Debate Highlights Differing Views on Morality and Branding

This controversy arrives at a time when professional sports teams are increasingly exploring unconventional partnerships to attract diverse audiences. According to a Pew Research Center study, attitudes toward adult entertainment in the United States are mixed, with significant divides by age, region, and religious affiliation. Some fans and local residents have voiced support for the Hawks’ willingness to reflect Atlanta’s unique culture, while others echo Kornet’s concerns that such promotions may alienate segments of the fan base.

The U.S. adult entertainment industry generates billions in annual revenue, with Atlanta recognized as a major hub.

NBA teams frequently partner with local businesses, but team-sanctioned collaborations with adult venues are rare.

Hawks’ official event listings include “Magic City Monday,” but no details on age restrictions or content have been released.

Kornet's Role and Community Reactions

Kornet has built a reputation as a thoughtful and community-minded player during his NBA career, which includes stints with the Knicks, Bulls, Celtics, and now the Spurs. His stance reflects ongoing debates within pro sports about the balance between marketing innovation and maintaining a family-friendly image. While some fans support Kornet’s call for cancellation, others see the partnership as a reflection of Atlanta’s identity and the evolving landscape of sports entertainment.

What Happens Next?

As of now, the Hawks have not announced any changes to their planned collaboration. The NBA, known for its proactive approach to player and team conduct, may face pressure to clarify its policies on such partnerships if the debate continues to grow. With Kornet’s public appeal drawing national headlines, the situation highlights the broader conversation about how sports teams engage with local culture and the expectations placed on organizations as community representatives.

The debate over the "Magic City Monday" event underscores the complexities—and controversies—of blending sports, business, and social values in the modern NBA.