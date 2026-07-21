Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back sells for $3.75 million

Luke Skywalker's screen-used lightsaber and severed hand effects rig fetched $3.75 million, setting a new world record for a lightsaber.

Heritage Auctions sold Luke Skywalker's screen-used lightsaber with a severed hand effects rig for $3.75 million, setting a new world record for a lightsaber. The lot closed at $3,750,000 on July 15 after being available on July 13, giving Mark Hamill’s The Empire Strikes Back prop a price tag usually reserved for major fine-art sales.

The item was not just a recognizable hilt from the Star Wars universe. Heritage’s lot title identified it as a "Luke Skywalker" screen-used lightsaber with severed hand effects rig, linking it to one of the saga’s most famous moments and making the prop itself part of the scene’s storytelling. Reuters described it as an epic Luke Skywalker lightsaber with severed hand rig headed to auction, a sign of how strongly the object’s identity was tied to a specific cinematic image.

AI-generated illustration

That specificity is what pushes entertainment memorabilia into a different pricing bracket. Screen use, provenance, and condition matter, but so does the ability to connect a prop to a scene that generations of viewers recognize instantly. In that market, nostalgia is not a soft factor. It is part of the asset’s value, and in this case it helped turn a movie prop into a seven-figure collectible with broad appeal beyond Star Wars fans.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

The sale also sits within a larger run of blockbuster memorabilia deals that now look like an alternative asset class. Smithsonian Magazine described the result as a record more than $3 million at auction, while earlier Star Wars memorabilia sales have already climbed into the same range, including Darth Vader’s Hero Lightsaber at $3,654,000. At the top end of the broader market, the ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz reached a record $28 million, showing that the rarest Hollywood artifacts can compete with the most coveted collectibles in any category.

Heritage Auctions via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That comparison helps explain why bidders kept pushing. The lightsaber carried a chain of custody, a screen-used pedigree, and a visual identity that could be verified at a glance. In a market built on scarcity and recognition, those traits matter as much as the franchise itself, and Heritage’s $3.75 million result confirmed that some film props now trade like blue-chip cultural assets.