Lululemon cuts prices by up to 50% in summer sale

Lululemon has cut prices by as much as 50%, but size and color sellouts could erase the value fast. The best bets are core staples and the Under $50 rack.

Lululemon has cut prices by as much as 50% across its Summer Sale 2026 and We Made Too Much pages, with markdowns on leggings, shorts, jackets and bags and standard shipping covered by the company. The women’s sale page warns shoppers to buy before a preferred color or size sells out, a reminder that the steepest discount only matters if the item is still available.

The clearest value is in the brand’s core basics, not the odds-and-ends that sit in clearance longer because they are harder to move. Current markdowns include the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28 inches, Align Palazzo Pant, Daydrift High-Rise Wide-Leg Trouser and Define Cropped Hooded Jacket Nulu, along with men’s shorts and shirts. Lululemon also has a Summer Sale Under $50 section, where the lower price point and complimentary shipping make the purchase easier to justify than a full-price item with only a modest cut. The tighter the size run and the more seasonal the color, the less likely the discount represents a true bargain.

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That matters because Lululemon still trades on a premium image built over decades. The company was founded in 1998 in Vancouver, Canada, and opened its first U.S. store in Santa Monica, California, in 2003. It has since expanded to 17 countries, and its annual reports say net revenue is usually weighted more heavily toward the fourth fiscal quarter, when holiday demand is strongest. In other words, Lululemon has long depended on a high-end brand position and a year-end sales surge to carry the business.

Photo by Jahra Tasfia Reza

Philafrenzy via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The latest financial results show why the summer sale deserves attention beyond the usual seasonal discount. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, Lululemon reported revenue of about $2.5 billion and comparable sales growth of 1%, while gross margin fell to 54.2% and operating margin dropped to 11.2%, both down from a year earlier. Management said spikes of negative media and social commentary hurt traffic and overall top-line performance. Against that backdrop, the sale looks less like a celebratory perk and more like a practical move to shift inventory, keep shoppers engaged and protect momentum as the company faces pressure on sales and margins.