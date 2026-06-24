Luna says staff used AI to edit defense bill amendment summary

Anna Paulina Luna said her staff used Claude only to spellcheck an NDAA amendment summary, after screenshots showed the AI’s name in the filing.

A Claude reference appeared in the summary attached to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. Luna said her staff used AI only to spellcheck the summary and that the actual amendment text was not drafted with AI, insisting, “NO Legislation is ever drafted with AI.”

The summary was tied to Luna’s amendment to the annual defense policy bill, which the House approved Wednesday by a vote of 312-112. A screenshot circulating online showed the summary beginning with a reference to Claude, the Anthropic chatbot, and saying, in effect, “Claude responded:” before outlining the amendment. The online version was later updated to remove the Claude reference, though the line remained visible in Google search results.

AI-generated illustration

On X, Luna said the AI was used to “spell/grammar check the amendment SUMMARY, not the actual amendment text itself.” All bill text from the House comes from the House Office of Legislative Counsel, which is prohibited from using AI, Luna said. In a now-deleted post, Luna confirmed that staff had used Claude to edit the summary and then “didn’t edit” it before it was published, telling staff to be more careful and double-check their work.

If adopted, the amendment would direct Defense Department resources to the U.S. southwest border.

US House of Representatives via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

On Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson persuaded her to flip to yes on the $900 billion defense policy bill. She also took part in an April 30 farm bill amendment fight and a December 10, 2025 NDAA vote that helped clear final passage of the earlier defense package.