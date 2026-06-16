Lynx rout Fire 107-74 behind balanced scoring, pressure defense

Minnesota’s 35-point first quarter and seven double-figure scorers turned Portland’s first trip to Minneapolis into a 107-74 rout.

Minnesota turned a matchup that carried reunion intrigue into a blunt display of depth and force, racing to a 35-point first quarter and cruising past the Portland Fire 107-74. Natasha Howard led the Lynx with 18 points, but the bigger statement came from a roster that put seven players in double figures and never let Portland recover from the opening surge.

Nia Coffey delivered the most complete line of the night with 15 points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks, and she did it against her hometown team. Coffey made all three of her three-point attempts as Minnesota repeatedly punished Portland for slow rotations and poor possessions. Courtney Williams added 16 points and Kayla McBride scored 14, underscoring how many different options Cheryl Reeve could lean on as the game widened early at Target Center in Minneapolis.

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Minnesota’s pressure defense turned the Fire’s mistakes into a pile of easy points. The Lynx scored 26 points off 22 turnovers, shot 42-for-77 from the field for 54.5 percent, and posted a season-high 31 assists. By the middle of the third quarter, Minnesota had built a 27-point lead and the game was no longer in doubt. For Portland, the 33-point defeat was the franchise’s worst.

Photo by RODOLPHE ASENSI

The result carried added weight in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup race. Minnesota improved to 11-3 overall and 5-1 in Cup play, while Portland fell to 7-9 and 1-5 in the tournament standings. The league’s West leaderboard showed Minnesota tied with Las Vegas at 5-1 after the game, keeping the Lynx near the top of the in-season race with one night left to sort out the Western Conference berth.

Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The night also brought a brief ceremonial moment for two familiar faces. Bridget Carleton, who spent seven seasons with Minnesota, faced her former team for Portland, and the Lynx honored her and assistant coach Sylvia Fowles during a stoppage in play. Fowles remains one of the franchise’s most decorated figures, with a retired No. 34 and Hall of Fame status, while Carleton previously received Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles Altruism Award. None of that softened the competitive message: two days after a 100-97 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, the Lynx answered with a rout that showed why they remain one of the league’s deepest and most efficient contenders.