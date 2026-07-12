Mac Allister heads Messi corner to put Argentina ahead of Switzerland

Mac Allister’s 10th-minute header off Messi’s corner gave Argentina control early and forced Switzerland to chase the game in a tense quarter-final.

Alexis Mac Allister’s 10th-minute header off a Lionel Messi corner gave Argentina the opening goal and immediately shifted the quarter-final against Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The early strike put the defending champions in front at a stage of the match where both sides had arrived with heavy stakes, and it left Argentina 1-0 ahead at halftime.

The goal mattered because it changed the tactical balance before Switzerland could settle into the game. Argentina entered the match as the FIFA world No. 1, with Lionel Scaloni’s side chasing a second straight World Cup title and a fourth in all, while Switzerland came in ranked 19th and trying to reach its first World Cup semifinal. Mac Allister’s finish, his second goal of the tournament, gave Argentina a lead that suited its experience and forced Switzerland into a more urgent pursuit of the ball and space.

Messi’s delivery was as important as the finish. The Argentina captain curled in the corner that Mac Allister met inside the box, and the assist was Messi’s second of the 2026 World Cup. It reinforced his role as the team’s central creative force, while also showing that Argentina’s midfield threat could come from multiple angles rather than from one isolated playmaker alone. The early goal also marked Argentina’s fastest of the tournament.

The scoreline carried extra weight because of the opponent and the stage. FIFA framed the match as a stern test for Argentina’s bid to keep its title defense alive, and Switzerland as a side determined to make history of its own. This was only the second knockout meeting between the nations at a World Cup. Their previous elimination clash came in 2014, when Argentina beat Switzerland 1-0 in the round of 16 on Ángel Di María’s 118th-minute goal in São Paulo.

João Pinheiro handled the match as referee, and the first half closed with Argentina protecting the narrow advantage. For Argentina, Mac Allister’s header was more than a quick lead: it established control, validated the pregame sense that the midfield could decide the tie, and left Switzerland with the task of reopening a match that had already tilted toward the holders.