MacKenzie Scott returns to fiction with serialized Substack novel

MacKenzie Scott opened a new Substack with four pages of fiction, setting a serialized August rollout that puts her back in public literary life on her own terms.

MacKenzie Scott posted four pages of a manuscript on a newly started Substack newsletter and said the novel would be released serially throughout August. The rollout marked a direct return to public literary writing for Scott, who has been more visible in recent years for philanthropy than for books.

Scott is best known as the author of the 2005 novel The Testing of Luther Albright, and the new manuscript places her again in the lane that first made her a literary figure before her name became synonymous with large-scale giving. She framed the book in unusually direct terms, telling readers they should “heed” it even if they do not read it, a line that suggests she sees the work as carrying a message beyond straightforward entertainment.

The choice of Substack matters as much as the manuscript itself. By using a newsletter platform and a serialized release, Scott controls the pace, the audience and the presentation without a traditional media tour or book-launch campaign. The structure also fits a broader digital revival of serialized fiction, a form that has found new life online as writers experiment with direct-to-reader publishing rather than the old magazine-and-book pipeline.

That context reaches beyond Scott alone. A 2022 discussion about writing fiction on Substack pointed to Elle Griffin, who published her first serial novel on the platform, showing that Scott’s move fits a growing pattern among authors testing the platform as a fiction venue. The format gives writers a way to build anticipation in installments, while keeping the work under their own editorial control.

Scott’s return to fiction also lands against the backdrop of her highly visible philanthropy. LiveNOW from FOX reported on Dec. 10, 2025, that she gave away $7.1 billion that year, and other public descriptions of her giving have emphasized that her gifts are large, unrestricted and often arrive without warning. Scott also posts lists of her donations for transparency and to encourage others to give, a practice that has helped make her one of the country’s most closely watched private figures.

That combination of privacy, control and public influence helps explain why four pages on a new Substack newsletter drew attention. Scott is reentering the literary public square, but she is doing it through her own platform, on her own timetable, and without handing the conversation to anyone else.