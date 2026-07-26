Maclauchlan wins U.S. Junior Amateur in first all-left-hander final

Maclauchlan beat Miles Russell 6 and 5 for the U.S. Junior Amateur title, and the final was the first all-left-hander individual match in USGA history.

Noah Maclauchlan captured the U.S. Junior Amateur title by beating Miles Russell 6 and 5 at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, delivering one of junior golf’s biggest prizes in the 78th edition of the championship. The 18-year-old from Moseley, Virginia, also made USGA history: the final was the first all-left-hander individual title match in the organization’s record book.

Maclauchlan said the moment was still sinking in. “I don’t really have words right now,” he said. “It’s pretty surreal, pretty unbelievable to call myself a United States Junior Amateur champion.” That reaction matched the scale of the win, which came over Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, in a match that ended with Maclauchlan ahead after 31 holes.

The U.S. Junior Amateur has long served as a proving ground for elite golf. Established in 1948, the event began with a field of 264 players, was cut to 64 after two days of stroke play, then moved into single-elimination match play with 18-hole rounds before a 36-hole championship match. Winning that format requires more than a low score. It demands fast starts, course management and the ability to hold up under direct pressure, hole by hole.

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Maclauchlan’s path through the bracket suggested he handled that pressure better than anyone in the field. USGA coverage showed him beating the top seed during match play before advancing through the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the final. That run mattered because the tournament often points to the next tier of American golf, the players who go on to major college programs, professional tours and, in some cases, major championships.

The left-handed twist gave the result its national distinction. The USGA said before the final that it was the first time two left-handers would meet for an individual USGA title, a rarity in a sport where left-handed players are not unusual but an all-left-handed championship match is. Maclauchlan joined Brian Harman, who won in 2003, and Cory Whitsett, who won in 2007, as the only left-handed winners in U.S. Junior Amateur history. In a championship built to identify the sport’s next leaders, that kind of bracket run and that kind of final made Maclauchlan’s victory stand out well beyond junior golf.