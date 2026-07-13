Macron warns Europe against fragmented defense as Russia threat rises

Macron used his Bastille Day-eve address to warn that Europe cannot rearm by fragmenting into national camps as the FCAS fighter project unravels.

Emmanuel Macron used his Bastille Day-eve address at the Ministry of Defense in Paris to warn that Europe risks slowing its own rearmament if governments retreat into national-first defense plans. He tied that warning to the collapse of the Franco-German Future Combat Air System, or FCAS, a fighter program meant to replace the Rafale and Eurofighter around 2040.

Macron said he deeply regretted the breakdown in industrial talks and pressed European arms makers to work across borders rather than revive old rivalries. Reuters said Macron called separate national accumulation of military capabilities an absurdity, while Politico reported that he argued Europeans were misunderstanding their own history and that nationalism should not be pandered to. The message landed in a speech that he delivered as his final address to the armed forces before he leaves office next year.

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The timing was deliberate. Macron spoke just days after the July 7-8 NATO summit in Ankara, where defense production and spending implementation were central topics. NATO said European allies and Canada had increased core defense investments by more than $139 billion since the 2025 Hague commitment, when allies agreed to spend 5% of GDP annually on defense by 2035, including at least 3.5% on core defense requirements. For Washington, that leaves a familiar question hanging over Europe: whether higher budgets will produce a more coherent defense base or simply more separate national programs.

Source: France 24

That is where Macron’s argument meets the burden-sharing debate inside NATO. Joint procurement, shared command structures and sustained support for Ukraine are the practical tests that will show whether Europe can convert political pledges into real capability. If countries continue to buy, build and plan separately, the alliance may spend more while still struggling to move fast enough on deterrence, air defense and munitions production. That would keep the United States in the same familiar position of underwriting Europe’s security while pressing allies to carry more of the load.

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Macron also used the speech to defend France’s own rearmament record, saying defense spending had doubled from 2017 levels and that his commitment to rebuild the military had been fulfilled. That helps explain why Paris wants to remain central in multinational projects such as KNDS, the Franco-German tank maker, even as FCAS falters between Airbus and Dassault Aviation. With industrial mediation having failed and multiple reports in June saying the fighter program had effectively collapsed, Macron’s warning was about more than symbolism: Europe’s defense challenge is now as much organizational as it is financial.