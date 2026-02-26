Mactan-Cebu International Named Among World’s Best Airports

Mactan-Cebu International Airport has been named among the world’s best for departures by Airports Council International, highlighting the Philippines’ growing reputation in customer service excellence.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport has secured a place among the world's top airports for departure experience, as recognized by the Airports Council International (ACI) World through its prestigious Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards. This accolade highlights the airport’s commitment to delivering exceptional service to departing passengers and underscores the growing competitiveness of Philippine airports on the global stage.

What the ASQ Awards Represent

The ASQ Awards, organized by ACI World, are considered the gold standard in airport customer experience. These awards are based on direct feedback from passengers, who are surveyed at the airport on the day of travel. The program evaluates airports on a range of criteria including cleanliness, security, wayfinding, amenities, and overall satisfaction. Recognition in the Best Airport at Departures category signals consistently high marks in areas that matter most to travelers as they begin their journeys.

Mactan-Cebu’s Path to Excellence

The recognition places Mactan-Cebu International Airport alongside elite airports worldwide. According to the official list of 2023 ASQ winners, Mactan-Cebu was honored in the Best Airport at Departures category, reflecting top-tier performance in passenger satisfaction. This achievement is the latest in a series of accolades for the airport, which has made continuous improvements in passenger flow, digital check-in options, terminal amenities, and cleanliness standards.

at Mactan-Cebu has been steadily growing, with recent statistics showing robust recovery and increasing volumes post-pandemic. The airport has invested in modernized departure halls, streamlined security processes, and expanded commercial offerings, all contributing to enhanced traveler satisfaction.

Award recognitions from ACI and other bodies are documented on the airport’s official awards page, highlighting its sustained excellence since the opening of Terminal 2.

Impact on Philippine Aviation and Tourism

Mactan-Cebu International’s global recognition is significant for the Philippines’ aviation and tourism sectors. Improved airport experiences are often cited as crucial factors in boosting inbound tourism and business travel. As international travel rebounds, the airport’s focus on customer experience strengthens the country’s competitive position in Southeast Asia. Airports recognized by the ASQ program often see increased traveler confidence and greater airline interest, which can lead to expanded routes and new economic opportunities.

What’s Next for Mactan-Cebu International?

The airport’s management has indicated ongoing investments in infrastructure and technology to further elevate passenger journeys. With the ASQ award as a benchmark, Mactan-Cebu aims to continue setting high standards for service and operational efficiency. The official ACI awards records provide a transparent view of how the airport’s performance compares globally year over year.

As Mactan-Cebu International Airport continues to raise the bar for passenger experience, its recognition by ACI World stands as a testament to the airport’s dedication to excellence and its role as a gateway to the Philippines for millions of travelers annually.