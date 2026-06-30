Maddy Cusack was anxious about Jonathan Morgan, inquest hears

Grace Riglar told an inquest Maddy Cusack was anxious about Jonathan Morgan returning to Sheffield United after he had called her a “psycho” at Leicester City.

Grace Riglar told Chesterfield Coroner’s Court that Maddy Cusack was worried when Jonathan Morgan returned to Sheffield United in February 2023 because of what had happened during their previous time together at Leicester City.

Riglar told the court that Cusack had said Morgan once called her a “psycho” from the sideline during a match, and that life at Leicester had been made “unpleasant” for her. Morgan, who was Sheffield United women’s head coach, made comments about Cusack’s weight and relationship and played “mind games” with her.

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Cusack died in September 2023, aged 27, after she was found unresponsive at her home in Horsley, Derbyshire. She had just started her sixth season with Sheffield United in the Women’s Championship and had joined the club in January 2019. Before her death, she became the first player to reach 100 appearances for Sheffield United Women.

David Cusack told the court his daughter was “dismayed” by the possibility of Morgan coming back into her football life and said she was “loving life” before his return. He said the family wrote to Sheffield United to complain, naming Morgan as being in the “firing line”. He also told the court that Cusack feared being stigmatised and ridiculed at the club, and felt unable to use mental-health help as an “excuse” because she believed she would be left out of the team.

James Boyes from UK via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Cusack had been prescribed anti-anxiety medication, while David Cusack said Sheffield United did not offer psychotherapy or other support to his daughter as she dealt with mental-health issues. The Football Association had already launched an investigation into the circumstances leading up to her death, and the inquest had previously been adjourned while the FA reached its conclusions.