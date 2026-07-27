Madison cancels signature events after police shooting fallout

Madison canceled summer signature events after the police shooting of Corey Ruiz, 38, as protests reached the Wisconsin state Capitol and a farmers market.

Madison canceled signature summer events after a police shooting set off protests, a memorial and mounting pressure on city leaders to respond in Wisconsin’s capital.

The fallout centered on Corey Ruiz, whom police shot and killed on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, after what officers described as a brief scuffle or struggle at an intersection in Madison. Other coverage identified Ruiz as 38 years old, and some reports said he was Black or Latino. By the weekend, the shooting had moved well beyond the original police response and into the city’s public calendar, forcing officials to pull back from events that help define Madison’s summer identity.

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Concerts on the Square was among the clearest casualties. The event was canceled after a large group marched to the Wisconsin state Capitol, and pressure from protesters, along with sympathy for their cause, led to the cancellation or disruption of many of Madison’s signature summertime events. The disruptions came as protesters continued to gather outside the Capitol during the weekly farmers market on Saturday, July 25, a visible reminder that the city’s civic routines were now unfolding alongside grief and anger.

The reaction escalated quickly after the shooting. A candlelight vigil and memorial formed for Ruiz, and protesters interrupted a Thursday news conference with Madison police Chief John Patterson, demanding answers. Gov. Tony Evers called for transparency and accountability in the investigation. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway offered condolences to Ruiz’s family and said no one should lose their life during an encounter with law enforcement. Madison City Council President Sabrina Madison, in comments to CNN, said the officer should be arrested and questioned the use of deadly force.

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The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation was handling the review. That fact has sharpened attention on how Madison, a progressive capital city where protest is part of civic culture, manages the collision of policing, race and public life. The AP framing of the events said the shooting highlighted persistent and deep racial divisions in the city, turning a single deadly encounter into a broader test of trust in police, city hall and the institutions that anchor downtown Madison.