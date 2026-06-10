Madison Square Garden security zone tightens ahead of Knicks Game 4

Several blocks around Madison Square Garden were turned into a screened security zone as the city tried to contain Knicks playoff crowds after 6,500 fans and 26 custody actions outside Game 2.

Several blocks around Madison Square Garden were sealed into a controlled zone Wednesday afternoon as the city tightened security around Knicks Game 4 and tried to keep playoff celebration from spilling into Penn Station, nearby businesses and the streets of Midtown. The restrictions turned Sixth Avenue to Eighth Avenue and West 29th Street to West 35th Street into a filtered perimeter, with Seventh Avenue closed to vehicle and general pedestrian traffic and entry limited to people with a reason to be there.

Police said the zone began at 4 p.m., with screening at designated access points along Sixth and Eighth avenues, a setup the NYPD compared to New Year’s Eve protocols. Only people with authorized access were allowed through, including fans with tickets to the game or the Plaza 33 watch party, travelers headed to a train at Penn Station and patrons of nearby bars and restaurants. Eighth Avenue could also close if conditions warranted.

The Plaza 33 watch party returned for Game 4 with 1,000 fans permitted, all of them ticketed. Madison Square Garden objected to the city’s limits, saying the permit allowed only 999 people after the arena had sought an event for 500 to 1,000 fans and arguing that the security setup was too restrictive. The Knicks had not announced full watch-party plans for the rest of the NBA Finals, leaving other crowds to sort through separate registration systems and limited entry.

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The clampdown followed a series of increasingly aggressive gatherings outside the Garden. After the Knicks’ Game 2 win, police estimated about 6,500 people attended the outdoor watch party, and 26 people were taken into custody; 17 were arrested and charged, and nine others received summonses. An NYPD officer was injured during the postgame disorder, which included barriers being jumped, traffic being blocked and glass bottles thrown into crowds.

Earlier in the playoffs, police had barred outdoor MSG watch parties during the Eastern Conference finals after similar safety concerns. One crowd there was estimated at about 6,000 fans, with six custody actions reported. For Game 4, the city also announced watch parties at Wollman Rink in Central Park and Brooklyn Bowl, with pre-registration available but no guarantee of admission. The stakes on the court remained high as New York sought a 3-1 lead in its first Finals appearance in 27 years, with the series potentially heading back to San Antonio for Game 5 and returning to New York for Game 6.