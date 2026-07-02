Madonna announces Confessions II, first album in seven years

Madonna set Confessions II for July 3, reviving her 2005 dance-pop era with Stuart Price for a 16-track album after seven years away.

Madonna set Confessions II for release on July 3 through Warner Records, making it her 15th studio album and her first full-length project since 2019’s Madame X. The announcement, made on April 15, framed the record as a continuation of Confessions on a Dance Floor, the 2005 album that turned her last major reinvention into a global pop event.

The new album is being packaged as both a sequel and a reassessment. Warner described it as the continuation of the iconic counterpart to Confessions on a Dance Floor, while Madonna called her return to Warner a “historic, full circle moment” that brings her back to the label where it all began. That language matters because Confessions II is being sold less as nostalgia than as legacy management, a way for Madonna to revisit one of her most durable eras without treating it as museum piece.

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Stuart Price is back as well, reuniting with Madonna after helping shape the original Confessions era. That original album, released in November 2005, became one of her most celebrated commercial swings: it reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom, was certified platinum in the United States and won the 2006 Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Its hit run included “Hung Up,” “Sorry,” “Get Together” and “Jump,” songs that fixed the album’s dance-floor identity in the pop canon.

The rollout for Confessions II has kept that club-first image front and center. Madonna teased the project through social-media clips and a trancelike visual teaser, while preorders went up across vinyl, CD and cassette. Warner Records Shop listed a 16-song continuous mix on CD, set to ship the week of July 3, and Madonna’s own shop promoted a Pride limited edition on clear vinyl with 12 tracks.

The track list points to a record that may start in the club but aim at something more inward. Early titles include “I Feel So Free,” “Good For The Soul,” “One Step Away” and “Bring Your Love,” and Madonna released “I Feel So Free” ahead of the lead single after sending it to DJs and clubs. That split between floor-ready momentum and more reflective song titles suggests a carefully managed balance: the public-facing Madonna of sequins, pulse and propulsion, and the private artist still testing how much of her life to expose at 66. Confessions II turns that tension into the story itself.