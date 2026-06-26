Madonna hints at Glastonbury 2027 during Graham Norton interview

Madonna used a BBC interview at KOKO to turn memory into strategy, folding in Kylie Minogue, Christopher Ciccone and a pointed Glastonbury 2027 tease.

Madonna returned to the stage at KOKO in Camden as much to shape the story around her next era as to promote it, using a BBC special to fold together a new album, old career milestones and a fresh burst of festival speculation. Madonna & Graham aired on BBC One on Friday, 26 June 2026, at 10.40pm and was also available on BBC iPlayer, with the conversation recorded at the same London venue that hosted her first-ever UK show in 1983 and the launch of Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005.

The setting mattered. KOKO is already part of Madonna’s history, and returning there gave the interview a built-in sense of continuity, linking the artist’s early London breakthrough to the release of Confessions II, due on 3 July 2026. The special was framed as an intimate, in-depth conversation about her life, career and cultural impact, but it also functioned as a carefully timed reminder that Madonna remains able to control the terms of her own visibility nearly seven years after her previous Graham Norton television appearance in 2019, when she was promoting Madame X.

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The sharpest pop-culture moment came with Kylie Minogue. Madonna confessed to being jealous of Kylie, then Kylie made a surprise guest appearance in the programme, turning a neatly packaged rivalry into a public moment of camaraderie and mutual relevance. The exchange also appeared to confirm a collaboration between the two singers, a useful piece of signalling for an artist whose career has long depended on recalibrating attention through television, surprise and timing rather than simple nostalgia.

The interview’s bigger reveal was a strong hint that Madonna may headline Glastonbury 2027. That possibility carries extra weight because Glastonbury will not take place in 2026, when the festival enters a fallow year, and Emily Eavis has repeatedly signalled enthusiasm for Madonna as a headliner. Talk of a return has circulated before, including ahead of the 2024 festival, but the BBC special kept the idea alive without overplaying it, leaving the speculation to do its work.

The conversation also moved beyond career mechanics. Madonna spoke about her early days on New York’s club scene, her first visit to London in 1983 and her grief over the death of her brother Christopher in 2024. Taken together, the interview showed an artist using a high-profile television slot to connect biography, new music and future-booking intrigue into one coherent message: Madonna is still writing her own next chapter.